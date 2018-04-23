Hill Climb competition wraps up the winter season

The final of three Western Canadian Hillcross Association (WCHA) short track and advanced pro masters classes took place at Sun Peaks this past weekend. The event ran 64 races from April 21 to 22 with adult competitors taking a total of 320 runs up the mountain.

Clearwater local and five-time X-Games medalist Brett Turcotte dominated at this weekend’s event taking first place in stock 800, stock snowbike, improved 800, improved 850, mod 800, mod open, second in stock 1000 and third in improved 1000. He continued to show his dominance on the course taking home the title of stock king, improved king and king of kings.

This was the first year the WCHA has had three sanctioned races under their three directors and have multiple races in Alberta and British Columbia planned for next season.

1 of 12

Comments

comments