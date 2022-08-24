Historical society invites locals to join

0 shares











File photo.

Sun Peaks Historical Society is hosting its first annual general meeting (AGM) and is looking for community members who are interested in getting involved.

The non-profit was formed last summer by locals to preserve and celebrate the history of Sun Peaks and surrounding areas. Nancy Greene Raine, director of the society, said anyone who is interested in learning more about local history or has stories to share is welcome to attend the AGM and become a member.

“We look at it like a tree that’s growing,” Greene Raine said. “There’s all kinds of branches — stuff happening up above the surface — but down below the surface is the roots that feed the spirit into the community. And that’s what we’re trying to preserve.”

The society’s AGM will take place on September 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sunburst room of the Cahilty Hotel & Suites, followed by an opportunity to mingle afterwards at the Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taproom.

Greene Raine said at the AGM directors will report on what the society has accomplished in the past year, as well as plans for the future.

So far, Greene Raine said the main points of action have been creating the website, registering as a non-profit and beginning some interviews with long-time locals — but she hopes the society will begin to gain more momentum.

“We are all recognizing that the old timers that have lots of fun stories about the early days of skiing on Tod Mountain are passing on, so we want to get some of their stories down,” Greene Raine said.

“As we move forward, that’s where we’re going to invite people that are interested to join us and tell their stories, or help us record the stories and start putting the information into a more permanent form.”

Greene Raine added the organization won’t be collecting artifacts, but anyone with old photographs or historical paperwork should hold onto it for when the community eventually forms an archive.

Annual memberships in support of the society will be available at the AGM for $20. For more information about the historical society, visit sunpeakshistoricalsociety.ca.