Holiday events, activities and tours roundup

Round out your holiday with those in your household by partaking in any of the following events, tours and activities.

Sun Peaks village shows holiday cheer from a previous year. Photo credit: Sun Peaks Resort/Kelly Funk

This holiday season, keep things local, festive, fun and within your household by participating in one of the many activities and events that can be found right in our backyards.

Carriage rides

Ride through the village in a two horse open sleigh this winter. Sun Peaks Stables’ sleigh rides take guests through the village and out onto the trails to take in the sights and sounds of the village, valley and mountains. Sleighs depart from outside the Village Day Lodge and the Coast Sundance Lodge and take approximately 40 minutes. Due to COVID-19, blankets will not be provided so guests are asked to dress accordingly and are welcome to bring their own hot drinks. To reserve a sleigh ride visit www.sunpeaksstables.com

Horse drawn sleigh through the village. Photo retrieved from the Sun Peaks Resort website.

Dog Sledding tours

Get ushered through private trails in Sun Peaks’ backcountry by Alaskan huskies who live to run this winter season through Mountain Man Adventures. Tour offerings include 60 minutes at $250 for two people and 90 minutes for $350 for a two-person sled or, if you just want to meet the dogs, guests can interact with them for $30 for a half an hour with them. Face coverings are mandatory, physical distancing will occur whenever possible and equipment will be sanitized between tours. To book, go to www.mountainmanadventures.ca or call 250-319-7205.

Snowshoe rentals and tours

Guests enjoying a snowshoe tour. Photo retrieved from the Sun Peaks Resort website.

Sun Peaks has extensive snowshoe trails, rentals and tours available to guests. Rentals cost on average $20 a day and include a trail pass. Tours can be booked through sunpeaksresort.com/snowshoe and are led by professional guides. Options for tours include private small group tours, which cost $200 for two guests and up to $650 for eight guests for a two and a half hour tour. Snowshoe Fondue includes hot drinks around an evening campfire at a cozy winter camp before returning to the Sun Peaks Lodge for fondue with a variety of cheese and chocolate at $95 per adult and $65 per child aged five to 12. For those with a strict sweet tooth, the Moonlight Snowshoe and S’mores tour is for you with a 1km snowshoe to the winter camp where guests enjoy s’mores, hot apple cider and a roaring fire costing $52/adult and $48/youth (13-18) and senior (65+) and $28/child (5-12). Day time tours include the Winter Wonderland tour which includes snowshoe lessons coupled with snowshoe history and nature exploration or an alpine tour on Tod Mountain above the Sunburst Express chairlift for approximately $50/person. Private groups and custom tours are also available. All tours can be booked on the Sun Peaks website or by phone at 250-578-5542.

Guided ice fishing

Local guide Campbell Bryk is available to accompany all ages and experience levels. The trip includes pick up and drop off, a heated ice fishing tent and all the fishing equipment required to be a successful angler. Tours can accommodate up to five guests for standard trips or eight to ten guests for custom trips. Tours take place at either sunrise from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. or sunset from noon to 4 p.m. Rates are $400 for one or two people, $500 for three to five and the cost of a fishing license for each angler is not included. For more information go to www.elevatedfishing.ca.

Guided ice fishing tour on a blue bird day. Photo retrieved from Sun Peaks Resort website.

Ice skating

Sun Peaks skating rink opens Dec. 18 with public skates available each day except for Christmas Day. A maximum of 20 people are allowed in the facility at one time with face coverings mandatory. Skates are available to rent but there is limited supply. For more information and schedule details call 250-578-2020.

Winter photo shoots

Shoots are available for one person, couples, large families, on mountain action shots and everything in between with professional photographers at Alpine Images Photography. Timings and locations are flexible to suit client needs and pictures can be delivered digitally or printed on paper or canvas. To enquire, go to the Alpine Images Photography shop in the village or email [email protected].

Ski biking

Love skiing and mountain biking but can’t decide which to do? Guests can take part in a coaching session before taking to the slopes on a guided tour. Riders must be 12 years of age or older, purchase their own lift ticket beforehand and have boots and a helmet. Offerings include a level one instruction which costs $59/person for a two hour introductory clinic, two hour guided mountain tour for $49/person to a maximum of eight people or just rent the bikes for between $49 and $69 for the day. To book your bike or tour or to get more information contact the activities desk at 250-578-5542 or go to skibikecanada.com.

Snow limo tours

These private tours are offered daily from Dec. 1 to March 20 based on availability and range from half an hour to two and a half hours. The Five Mile tour costs $59, Sundance Explorer $109, Otchuka’s Secret $199 and the Snow Ghost and Top of the World tour costs $249. For more information or to book, call the activities desk at 250-578-5542 or go to www.snowlimotours.com.

Snowmobile tours

This experience is offered seven days a week on a variety of trails such as frozen lakes or clear meadows. Gorgeous views of the region are also included in either the two or four hour tours. Valid driver’s licenses are required. Two hour tours cost $184 for drivers and $75 for passengers or the four hour tour costs $295 for drivers and $109 for passengers. To book contact the activities desk by calling 250-578-5542 or email [email protected].

Snowmobile tours in the Sun Peaks backcountry. Photo retrieved from the Sun Peaks website.

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Santa visit

This year Santa must visit Sun Peaks a little differently and is trading in his shiny red sleigh for a fire truck. Santa and Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) will be touring the community of Sun Peaks on Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer before he takes off to deliver gifts. Santa will start in the East Village in the evening of Dec. 24 and work his way west. Make sure to wave at him as he passes by. This event has kindly been sponsored by Meranti Developments and the Rotary Club of Sun Peaks. Stay tuned to SPIN and SPFR online for more details.

Art exhibitions

Presented by ArtZone Sun Peaks, they feature local artists with showings at various locations throughout the village. Featured artist Bev Muldoon will be showing their artwork from Dec. 23 to Jan 29 featuring watercolours. For more information contact ArtZone Sun Peaks Arts Society by email at [email protected].

Holiday dinners

The planned meals will be offered on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve this holiday season from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mantles Restaurant. The three-course dinner costs $56/person, is available for dine-in and take out and it is strongly recommended that diners make a reservation. For more information call Mantles Restaurant at 250-578-6000.

Ohana Market and Sun Peaks Catering have paired up to offer a take-away turkey dinner available for pick up Dec. 23 and 24 starting at $39/person with a minimum of 2 people per order. Email [email protected] or call 250-578-0852 for details.

Cahilty Creek Kitchen will offer reserved dining on Christmas Day for a maximum of six people starting at $47 per adult and $19 per child 12 and under. Their menu includes three-courses and features glazed ham, roast turkey and all the fixings plus dessert. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 250-434-0279.

Steakhouse at Sun Peaks Lodge will offer a three-course Christmas Day dinner from 4:30 p.m. to close starting at $39 per person. Take out is also available and reservations are recommended. Call 250-578-7878 ext. 0 for more information.

To see menus, find dates and for more information on the holiday dinner events, go to the Sun Peaks website and click on the ‘Events & Things to Do’ tab and scroll down to Christmas Eve dinners, Christmas Day Menus, or New Years Eve dinners.

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO)

The Christmas Variety show is available free online with 40 orchestra musicians in a variety of pre-recorded holiday focused performances from Dec. 13 to Jan. 8. In lieu of tickets, donations will be gratefully accepted to produce future concerts. To watch, donate and find out more information go to kamloopssymphony.com or call 250-372-5000.

Kamloops Downtown Storybook Village

This ‘drive-through parade’ is presented by Thompson Rivers University from Nov. 29 until Dec 29. The city’s downtown will have Santa and his elves, a candy cane forest and 11 reworded Christmas themed story books such as How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Nutcracker which can be found at various store locations with an interactive online map to locate each storybook page for a family scavenger hunt. Store fronts will also be decorated with lights, ornaments, characters, music and window paint. Vote for your favourite and be entered to win a $250 gift card. To find that map, vote for your favorite decorated storefront or for more information, go to www.downtownkamloops.com