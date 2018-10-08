Hollyer’s first book supports women in business

Letters to my Daughters nominated for national award

As a business person and mother Linda Hollyer has some experience dispensing advice.

Her three daughters now have their own careers and she’s watched them face challenges that come with being women as well as millenials. Having spent 35 years working in a male dominated field Hollyer had similar experiences along the way and shared them with her kids, but she knows business isn’t a topic in all homes.

“Being a millenial it can be hard to find a good job and they end up starting their own business,” she said.

With that in mind she created a guide for young women in business to help them with dilemmas such as how to negotiate a raise, when to leave for a new job and how to work with challenging colleagues.

It’s her first book, titled Letters to my Daughters – Business Advice for Entrepreneurs, and it went on sale this summer. It became a bestseller on Amazon Canada and was nominated in the business and self-help category for for the Canadian Book Club Awards hosted by The Self Publishing Agency in September.

Hollyer said she wanted to create something to flip through for tips while navigating a career.

“I always felt there was a place for women to succeed and be female in a male industry,” she said. “Just don’t give up, there will be so many hard times when you want to just give up as it’s hard.”

Hollyer emphasized the importance of surrounding yourself with people who support you whether in official groups or with like minded friends, a strategy she used herself during the creation of the book.

Writing began in April 2017 alongside a book coach, a Globe and Mail editor and a book designer. She said she wanted it to be easy to read, accessible, and appeal to a younger audience with a clean design and colours.

Now she will focus on marketing the book, writing her second and third and supporting her daughters in their journeys.

“It’s awesome to see, I’m super proud of them…it makes me cry.

“The response has been great,” she said. “If you read the reviews it’s just so rewarding to hear people read it and they got something from it.”

Hollyer started coming to Sun Peaks over two years ago and is moving from Vancouver as she fully retires after expanding her previous business into 42 international markets.

Letters to My Daughters can be purchased in the Bluebird Market in Sun Peaks or on Amazon.ca.

