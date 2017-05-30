Hooked on fly fishing: new guided tours offered

Fast Action Fishing Adventures set to open mid-May

Five years ago, Wally Tywoniuk sold his company in the oil and gas industry in Alberta. It took some time to wrap up his life there, but a dream to open a fly fishing business in Sun Peaks persisted. His perseverance paid off and his new business, Fast Action Fishing Adventures, is planned to be up and running by mid-May.

“We’ve got such great lakes in the area and some of the best fly fishing for Rainbow Trout in the world… So I just wanted to give back and share some of the (knowledge) that I’ve learned over the years,” said Tywoniuk.

He’s been fly fishing for over 30 years and said that learning from other anglers has advanced his skills the most.

“I think it’s intimidating to some people at the start. It looks so technical and complex, which it can be, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Tywoniuk.

Fast Action will offer an assortment of half-day and full-day trips for people of every level.

Tywoniuk has all-terrain vehicles for the more remote locations, such as Badger, Community and Warren Lakes, as well as an 18-foot pontoon boat for the closer lakes such as Heffley.

He said it’s perfect for families or larger groups who want to enjoy a day of easy

outdoor adventure.

Tywoniuk said he’s looking forward to giving back to the sport by introducing new people to it and growing interest by helping to share the resources of the area with seasoned anglers.

