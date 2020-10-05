Housing authority one step closer to securing land











It has been challenging for staff to find housing in the resort in recent years. Photo SPIN.

The Sun Peaks Housing Authority (SPHA) is almost one big step closer to providing affordable housing to the community.

SPHA president and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) mayor Al Raine said their application for a few lots is ready, save for an archaeological study of the sites.

The planned locations include sites at Industrial Way as well as near the community’s mailboxes on Sun Peaks Rd.

According to SPHA’s AGM minutes they expect to have the land by late fall, depending on timing from the province.

“Through the Sun Peaks Resort LLP land purchase agreement, cost of land should be favourable to the Authority,” read the minutes.

Raine added they will also be working with specialists in affordable housing issues to see if the authority can apply for provincial or federal funds.

“But our affordable housing will be a slightly different form than most communities’ affordable housing issues like Vancouver or a big city would have,” he said. “But we have an affordable housing issue but ours is probably very close to Whistler’s problems, they’re very unique compared to most municipalities.”

Ultimately the goal of SPHA is to build and secure housing for both seasonal and long-term employees, who are integral to the community but often struggle to find homes.

“We’ve got to tackle the problem,” Raine said.

Work on the SPHA began in 2016 and the authority was incorporated in 2017.