How to Participate in the 2020 Sun Peaks Virtual Gala

 | November 16, 2020

Benefitting the Sun Peaks Education Society and the Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation

Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of camaraderie from the comfort of your home with your “bubble” and watch a variety of entertainment, interactions, presentations, silent, and live auction events via the online platform Zoom. 

To Dos:

  • Pre-order “Bubbles for your Bubble” from the Sundance Liquor Store website, featuring Monte Creek Sparkling Wine listed as “Gala Bubbles”. Proceeds from the sale go to the beneficiaries. 
  • Make plans for your pick up meal. Ohana Sun Peaks is offering Charcuterie boards for 2, 4 or 6 people, and the Sun Peaks Grand is offering a 3 course menu which must be booked by tomorrow. A number of other local restaurants are offering take out for the evening as well.
  • Buy your event tickets here – $25 per household
  • Starting bidding on amazing Silent Action items today! Bidding closes on Saturday evening after the event.
  • Attend the Zoom event on Saturday evening to take part in entertainment, presententations and the famous live auction featuring a chance to bid on a coveted Crystal Chair! We encourage connecting your computer to your TV and dressing up for the event.
  • Make additional online donations to the Gala if you feel called to! 

