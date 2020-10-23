Hunter visits Sun Peaks to talk local government











Al Raine and Sadie Hunter in Sun Peaks on Oct. 22. Photo SPIN

Kamloops-North Thompson NDP candidate Sadie Hunter stopped in Sun Peaks Thursday, Oct. 22, as she visited business owners and local government officials in small communities.

After a visit to Clearwater, Hunter met Sun Peaks’ mayor Al Raine to tour the newly constructed Sun Peaks Centre and speak about issues facing the resort community.

Raine and Hunter discussed housing concerns for employees, funding for health care and education, aging utility infrastructure and future plans for development.

After the tour and meeting Hunter sat down with SPIN ahead of Saturday’s election.

“My goal is to meet with those that know the community and know which issues are most important and to spend time going to the source,” Hunter said.

She said with a fast election and the pandemic meeting with groups of community members was challenging.

After speaking with Raine earlier this month and their meeting this week Hunter said she saw parallels between issues facing Sun Peaks and other rural communities.

“In general I’m hearing a lot of the same things from small communities, access to healthcare, having doctors and nurses, having the funding to provide good care for people in the community and also funding for providing education (and) funding for infrastructure, whether it be road or water systems,” she said. “My overall sense is there’s a need here that hasn’t been met in terms of having a strong advocate and I think the reality is if your representative doesn’t have a seat at the table it’s much harder for them to be heard.”

Hunter comes from a local government background herself, serving as a Kamloops city councillor for two years, something she said gives her valuable experience to take to the provincial level.

“I am immersed in some of the challenges related to COVID,” she said. “I think all the municipalities or regional districts were on track, they had a plan…and a lot of that has had to go out the window because of loss of revenue.”

She said between her role as councillor and her job, often working on economic development and applying for grant funding in the Thompson Nicola Regional District, she’s aware of what communities need.

“I think that’s a really important perspective and understanding…it’s much different to look at it from the outside than to be facing that as a municipality. That’s something I would be bringing to the table and really be able to advocate on behalf of local government. It’s even more critical now for this area to have representation.”

In response to concern from parents over where Sun Peaks School currently sits on the School District 73 (SD73) capital funding list, Hunter said the money is coming. She pointed to the closure of schools under BC Liberal leadership as something that the NDP are coming back from.

“In the last three and a half years the NDP has opened, (started) construction or committed to over 100 (schools). We’re making that commitment, it takes some time though,” she explained. “Now that we’ve renegotiated the contract with teachers there’s a need for more space so there’s a bit of a backlog.”

She also responded to a recent announcement made by Kamloops-North Thompson BC Liberal candidate Peter Milobar and his Kamloops-South Thompson counterpart Todd Stone.

On Oct.21 they said a BC Liberal government would invest $85 million in capital funding in SD73.

“They made a local promise of $85 million which is highly contingent on Liberals being in government which, if you look at the polls, is highly unlikely. The second thing is that the $85 million is not costed in their platform everywhere, they’re putting it out there but it’s not part of their party’s platform,” she said. “To make a promise like that I think it’s misleading and it’s not fair to parents.”

She also spoke against the BC Liberal’s proposed PST tax cut.

“It seems appealing on paper but if you look at [it] it’s an $8 billion cut. So that $8 billion has to come from somewhere and it will come from the programs and services that people are asking for right now, so it’s not going to benefit the people who are struggling to get by, it’s not going to benefit small businesses, it’s not going to benefit families.”

Overall, Hunter’s message to residents was to vote, no matter which party they prefer.

“Try to be as informed as possible…look up the candidates and try to get to know a little about them if you can. Think about what the experience has been for you for the last three years and how effective it’s been versus having representation that has a seat at the table.

“I am a fighter. I bring that same passion to fighting for all communities because there’s not a one size all cookie cutter solution and I realize that.”