Hydro work nearly complete



As of mid-August upgrades being completed by BC Hydro along Sun Peaks Road and Village Way were around 60 per cent complete. The current part of the project is expected to be finished in early fall before electrical equipment is installed.

Marcel Jittler, managing partner of of Noremac, is one of many working on the project. His truck pumps concrete on top of the conduit after it is installed.

Once a local of Whitecroft and Sun Peaks, he now lives in Kamloops but skis at the resort with his family often. He said being a part of the project and many others in the area is exciting and will help his business and others.

“I consider Sun Peaks to be a bit of my hometown,” he said. “It’s awesome that more reliable power means more houses and buildings and more work for us.”

Work is being done to improve reliability, capacity and flexibility of the BC Hydro systems by creating an underground duct bank. It will mean power outages don’t affect the entire community at once as the new system can be sectioned off.

A portion of the road between the Village Day Lodge and Fairways Dr. had a detour to allow two way traffic to pass. Previous sections along Creekside Way saw long wait times for one way traffic to pass.

BC Hydro said the longer wait times were due to the road being too narrow for a two

way detour.

For the final phase of the project on Village Way from Creekside Way to Sun Peaks Road alternating one way traffic has returned and wait times are expected to range from 10 to

15 minutes.

Repaving of the roads dug up by crews will be completed in September.

“We appreciate the inconvenience and would like to thank residents and visitors to Sun Peaks for their continued patience while this important improvement project is underway,” BC Hydro said in an email.

