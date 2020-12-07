Ice rink opens Dec. 18

0 shares











Charlie Kinloch prepares the rink for opening day. Photo Christopher Nicolson

Sun Peaks will have an ice rink again this winter, after the completion of construction of the Sun Peaks Centre and associated roof over the outdoor ice rink.

The municipality said the rink will open Dec. 18, with a public skate available each day except Christmas Day.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in the facility at one time with other protocols in place, including wearing a face covering at all times.

Skaters are encouraged to check the website prior to arrival in case of last minute changes.

The tentative schedule for the rink is as follows but is subject to change.

Mid-Week – Public Skate 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Weekends – Public Skate 10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m., 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

The rink will be available for private bookings.

A limited number of skates will be available for rent; it’s recommended that guests bring their own.

No helmet or hockey stick rentals will be available.