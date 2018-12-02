Interact club provides AED

The Sun Peaks Rotary Interact club has met their goal of fundraising for an AED and it was installed in the lobby of the Sun Peaks Grand Residences by the municipality.

Club president Paul Fedor started the project last year. Some money was raised through private donations and from working at a dinner for the Sun Peaks Wine and Coffee Club. $1,800 was raised from a bake sale.

This year Interact club members have chosen to fundraise for an automatic chest compression system.

Dr. Barclay from the Sun Peaks Health Centre helped chose the location for the AED. Barclay will also be hosting a free CPR and AED training night with Sun Peaks Fire Rescue on Dec. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Burfield Lodge and a free presentation on recreational drug use and overdoses on Dec. 19 at the same time and location.

Comments

comments