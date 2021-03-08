Kamloops area golf courses poised to have another strong year

0 shares











Golf Kamloops, which includes Sun Peaks Resort, is preparing to welcome record numbers

File Photo.

Kamloops golf courses are coming off a very busy year, and an industry group that works primarily with high-end bookings said this season is looking even stronger.

“So far, it’s looking like 2021 is on pace to exceed [last year’s numbers],” said Lisa White, a communications specialist with Golf Kamloops. “The numbers that came in at January for bookings are tremendous.”

According to Golf Kamloops—a consortium of major golf courses and accommodation providers in the Kamloops region that includes The Golf Course at Sun Peaks—the 2020 season saw golf revenues increase by 107 per cent over 2019 figures. This despite the fact that 65 per cent of destination golf bookings acquired in the first three months of 2020 were cancelled or postponed, and many courses delayed opening and when all discretionary travel was halted in March.

Golf is one of few activities that has flourished during COVID, as players are able to safely social distance and courses were quick to adapt to safety protocol.

White said Golf Kamloops is encouraging people to book their golf get away early, utilizing primarily digital marketing to get their message out.

“We are really encouraging golfers to book now,” she said. “We’ve got great cancellation policies in the event that provincial health authorities choose not to lift restrictions.”

White said the organization is seeing strong interest beginning in May and moving onwards, and is hopeful that inter-provincial travel will be reinstated for the summer months.

Currently, the Provincial Health Authority has a recommendation against on all non-essential travel in B.C.

White said that one of the area’s strengths as a golf destination is its wide range of golf courses located at various elevations. (The Sun Peaks Golf Course is in fact the highest golf course in the province.)

White said most of the organization is focused on reaching the Lower Mainland, which tends to produce the lion’s share of the organization’s clients.

She said trips are kept at a relatively affordable rate. For about $550 to $600, golfers can experience a couple nights and four rounds at the area’s premier golf courses.

White added that going forward, the organization may look to other methods of marketing, such as by working with influencers and partnering with Global News.

Regardless of what happens for the summer, one thing is for certain.

“Golfers are excited to just get out there and enjoy some fresh air, embrace wide open spaces and the region’s diversity in golf courses,” she said.