Kamloops brand joins Canada 150

Kristina Benson Art is approved to sell designs across the country

When Kristina Benson decided to start painting again last January she never suspected it would turn into a clothing business.

Yet after designing some of her art onto a pair of leggings to wear in her yoga practice, the feedback from friends and fellow practitioners was clear: they wanted to wear them too. And so she began Kristina Benson Art, a line of unique artwork printed on leggings, scarves, dresses, headbands and more.

“I wanted to wear my intentions in my practice,” said Benson, and the rest followed. Not only is her online business thriving, but Benson has been approved as part of the official Canada 150 brand in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday this year.

Benson opened her business on Canada Day and this July will be her business’s one year anniversary. She had a Canada Day design last year, and decided to do one again this year. She applied to be part of the Canada 150 brand, and was approved within the month.

“This might be one of the biggest milestones in our life, and I get to be a part of that,” said Benson. “And to have my artwork out there, that women all across Canada can be a part of, it’s such an honour.”

People have already been ordering from her Canada 150 line.

“It’s gratifying. This feels like a culmination of what I’ve learned and what I know, to create something that is national.”

Benson attended art and design school at Emily Carr University and ran a design company out of Kamloops for over 10 years. She said, like most designers, she has a background in visual art and a love for it that never went away.

Part of her collection includes leggings printed in photographs of both Kamloops and Sun Peaks. Benson said her personal connection with local people in Kamloops and with the land has influenced the art that she creates as well as the business decisions she makes.

To browse her collection visit kristinabensonart.com. Benson will also have a booth at the Sun Peaks Farmer’s Market on June 25.

