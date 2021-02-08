Kamloops Chamber celebrates the big 125

0 shares











Chamber executive director says organization would like to increase involvement with Sun Peaks businesses

Acacia Pangilinan took over the role of executive director of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce in May 2019. Photo provided.

It’s a big year for the Kamloops Chamber. In addition to helping the Kamloops business community navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the organization is celebrating a milestone—125 years of existence.

The organization is currently being led by Acacia Pangilinan.

Pangilnan took over the role in May 2019, and has significant experience working with Kamloops business and non-profit community.

A former Miss Kamloops, she won the 2015 HSBC Woman Leader of Tomorrow in recognition of her more than 5,000 hours of volunteer service and work with the Thompson Rivers Enactus Club, a student organization dedicated to positive social and environmental change. Prior to taking over as the Chamber’s executive director, she worked as the organization’s program and events manager.

We sat down to chat about the milestone and the Chamber’s work.

What is the significance of the Kamloops Chamber turning 125 years old?

We’re proud of the work that we’ve accomplished in the past 125 years, and we’re really looking forward to what’s to come.

The Kamloops Chamber has always been a force to be reckoned with when it comes to policy development. Things like the 10-Year Adult Passport, and the Tax-Free Savings Account were actually policy ideas that came out at the Kamloops Chamber.

Chambers have a proud history in this country. Back in the day, when communities were developing and building, chambers would communicate on behalf of the business community about decisions that were being made in the community, so on things like the location of highways and train tracks.

As we’ve evolved, that voice to government has never been more important, especially during this pandemic. We need to ensure that the business community is heard by all levels of government so that the policy makers can understand the needs of the business community.

What kind of a relationship would you like to see the Kamloops Chamber have with Sun Peaks’ businesses?

I think there’s a real opportunity to develop relationships with the businesses there. I really see there being an opportunity for the Chamber to work with Sun Peaks businesses.

We have a lot to benefit from when our communities can work together—our region thrives together. So I’d love to see more voices from Sun Peaks on our committees, which have a focus on business and community issues. I’d also love to see representation from Sun Peaks on our board in the future; in the past, we’ve had representation from the Sun Peaks Grand.

I’ve also recently joined the Resort Communities Working Group through our Chamber Network. B.C. resort communities have gotten together to talk about issues that are specific to resort communities.

And this is where I’d love to feed in information from the businesses at Sun Peaks. I think that there may be similar issues being experienced in other resort communities, and there might be the potential for collaboration, to work on addressing those issues together

What Chamber programs do you think would be particularly useful to Sun Peaks business owners at this time?

What we’ve found over the pandemic is that businesses really need assistance when it comes to digital transition. When people get into business, they’re not necessarily well versed in how to create a website and understand how social media works.

The DER3 program, which is being run through Kamloops Innovation, helps businesses with a high-level overview of where they are at with digital and online presence, and then provides them with recommendations on how they can move forward. The program also provides access to local service providers who can help them implement their digital strategy. So it’s a personalized, one-of-a-kind assessment.

The program is totally free and is running right now. I should also note that the program can help businesses develop digital infrastructure, such as CRM and ticketing software.

Our second program that’s running right now is the Building Resilience to Thrive certification series. It takes a look at the soft skills required in leadership and coaching. And you found in the pandemic, that that’s where the tough conversations were being had, and where leaders felt that they didn’t have all the tools in their toolbox to deal with these situations. It’s a six week certification program. We have been able to provide this program for free for people who are interested. And I have quite a few seats available for the next cohort that starts in February.

We’ve heard some criticism of the provincial response, manely the small-and-medium sized business grant program. Have you heard anything like this?

The government approach could definitely be a little bit more advantageous for business. Business definitely doesn’t want to take on more loans in a time like this, so grant programs are great. Having said that, we’ve heard from a number of businesses in the region that there’s much confusion about how the small-and-medium business recovery grant works. So because of that, I’ve actually connected with the province to be bringing in a representative from that program to do a webinar with our business community.

The webinar is on Tuesday, February 9, and it’ll be virtual by zoom at 8:30am. [Editor’s note; you can sign up at this link.]

How important have the federal wage subsidies been to businesses in the Kamloops region?

They have been incredibly vital, to the point that it’s worrisome. A recent Chamber survey showed that 66 per cent of companies in B.C. were using some sort of federal support program. In the Kamloops region, that figure was a little lower, at about 60 per cent. People are worried about what’s going to happen when those programs stop.

How can people get in touch?



If anyone’s interested in the Chamber, or they just want to learn more about what we do and the programs we offer, I’m free for virtual coffees. They can shoot me an email at [email protected] I’m really happy to meet with people. One thing I am trying to do is to learn more about the businesses in our region and see where perhaps the chamber could play a role in supporting our businesses.