Kamloops Chamber to hold business roundtable

Feb. 18 event open to all businesses looking to give feedback on current business climate and challenges

The Kamloops Chamber of Commerce is holding a roundtable that will aim to gain a better sense of the business community’s needs and inform policy and programming going forward.

The roundtable will be held on Feb. 18 at noon and will see moderators learn from small and medium sized businesses.

“We have learned through this pandemic that small and medium sized enterprises will need substantial tools and resources to help them maintain operations and adapt to a different economy,” explained Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops Chamber.

The virtual roundtable will allow the organization to learn more about what’s needed from them and the government going forward.

“What policies could be in place to weather the next crisis better? How do business models need to adopt,” wrote Pangilinan. “The insight gained in this roundtable will guide the Kamloops Chamber’s policy development process and help the direction of chamber programming (webinars, education, other resources).”

The event is free to attend and will be moderated by Cindy Piva and Colin O’Leary, both of whom serve on the chamber’s board of directors and have a wealth of experience working with small and medium sized businesses.

The roundtable is open to all businesses in the region (not just chamber members).

Those interested can register at kamloopschamber.ca or by emailing [email protected]

You can read more about the event here.