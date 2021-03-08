Kamloops Film Festival returns this spring with creative COVID solutions

0 shares











Credit Unsplash

After being postponed due to global pandemic, the Kamloops Film Festival (KFF) committee has been reimagining the event to allow for a safe and exciting viewing experience for everyone. The 25th annual festival will be their biggest ever, running for 12 days from April 21 to May 2 both at the Twin Rivers Drive-In and online, and will feature more films than ever before.

“The goal is to reinvent the KFF into an exciting event that the community can get jazzed about, not just a watered down version of the past,” said a release from the organization.

Showing films at the drive-in location at McArthur Island Park was successfully piloted last summer and the festival will also use the newest technology to ensure the online experience is both intuitive and engaging.

The organization plans to partner with local eateries for special film festival pick up, dine in and delivery meals, as well as offer concession items for pre-order.

Local filmmakers can submit their creations for the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts competition, with submissions due April 19.

More details will be announced at www.kamloopsfilmfest.ca.