Kamloops Fire Rescue seeks Heffley Creek members











0 shares

Photo bcfiretrucks.com

Kamloops Fire Rescue is looking for more paid on-call firefighters to join their team, including at Fire Station 5 in Heffley Creek.

The location serves both Heffley Creek and Rayleigh.

Paid on-call members support full-time firefighters, reducing response times, responding to fires and emergencies, maintaining apparatus and training each week.

Interested applicants can visit Fire Station No. 1 at 1205 Summit Drive, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pick up a comprehensive manual that outlines the criteria and testing regimen required for selection as a paid on-call firefighter.

Training is provided however those with current accreditation will be given preference.

Applications must be submitted on or before Nov. 15. More information can be found here.