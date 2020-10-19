News

Kamloops Fire Rescue seeks Heffley Creek members

 | October 19, 2020
Photo bcfiretrucks.com

Kamloops Fire Rescue is looking for more paid on-call firefighters to join their team, including at Fire Station 5 in Heffley Creek. 

The location serves both Heffley Creek and Rayleigh. 

Paid on-call members support full-time firefighters, reducing response times, responding to fires and emergencies, maintaining apparatus and training each week.

Interested applicants can visit Fire Station No. 1 at 1205 Summit Drive, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., to pick up a comprehensive manual that outlines the criteria and testing regimen required for selection as a paid on-call firefighter. 

Training is provided however those with current accreditation will be given preference. 

Applications must be submitted on or before Nov. 15. More information can be found here.

Comments

Voting this weekend in Sun Peaks
 | October 19, 2020
Racin’ Jason White hits Talladega track in his truck
 | October 19, 2020

Latest Posts

We fact-checked some of the claims made during our our local MLA debate. Here’s what we learned.
 | October 19, 2020
BC Chamber of Commerce offers six-week program to assist small business
 | October 19, 2020
A roundup of free online backcountry safety clinics, webinars and tutorials
 | October 19, 2020
Apine Racer’s Oktoberfest fundraiser moves online
 | October 19, 2020
shares