Kick off to Christmas a sparkling success

Sun Peaks’ Holiday Kick Off weekend was a festive, family-friendly fusion of all things merry and bright. The event, which ran from December 15 to 17, featured stage shows, sleigh rides, and of course, Santa Claus.

“We partnered once again with Sun Peaks Grand Hotel to sprinkle a heaping dose of holiday spirit to our village. Their contributions help it shine brighter than ever,” said Janice Hoppenreys, events manager of Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP).

Creating the holly-jolly holiday buzz takes a team effort.

“Each business added its own touches to ensure the village sparkles with holiday light.”

Sun Peaks didn’t just sparkle, it glowed. The festive lights and live music lifted the holiday spirit to a higher level. While sauntering through the village, nursing a warm drink and taking life at the most leisurely pace, each unique experience was a unique discovery. Guests happened upon skillful ice carvers, spotted deliciously ornate gingerbread houses, decorated cookies, and tasted authentic maple taffy made right on the snow.

The newly expanded Artisan Market offered a gorgeous array of gift ideas (and most likely something for yourself to celebrate being such a good gift giver.)

Families lined up to get their pictures taken with Santa. Creekside Critters fundraised for the SPCA with furbaby photos.

An Ugly Sweater Parade started in the Village Day Lodge, ended with at Morrisey’s Public House where a party and performance by the Dave Coalmine Trio awaited. After much deliberation, contest judges named the “Prince and Princess of the Ugly Sweaters,” and all agreed that that was the most significant title one could ever earn.

“The event takes you on a journey throughout the village.” Hoppenreys noted. “It’s very festive and animated weekend that really gets people into the holiday spirit.”

“This event weekend has become such a cornerstone of the Sun Peaks holiday season,” said Christina Antoniak, director of marketing and communications for Sun Peaks Resort LLP. “It’s is a perfect lead into our other festive offerings, like skiing, skating and breakfast with Santa on December 23 and 24th, as well the long-standing tradition of caroling with our director of skiing and Olympian, Nancy Greene.”

The weekend offered a perfect mix of action and relaxation.

“Guests skied in the morning and wandered through the village in the afternoon. They took in the fantastic displays, demos and markets before heading out to dinner,” Antoniak said.

“The ever-expanding expanded roster of activities and events led to enthusiastic crowds,” added Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of TSP.

