Prior to publicly opening for the summer, Chimera Theatre has invited Sun Peaks locals to see a free production of their show, Knights of the Sun, on Wednesday, June 21 at 6 p.m. The show is an intense theatrical adventure into a rich medieval world full of romance, song and combat.

To attend, pre-register at Central Reservations in the Tourism Sun Peaks office. On Wednesday, attendees are asked to meet at Central Reservations at 5:45 p.m. Families are welcome.

