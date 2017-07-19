Knights of the Sun sees higher attendance

Kamloops-based production company Chimera Theatre returned to Sun Peaks to start the second season of Knights of the Sun, an interactive medieval combat show on Friday, June 23.

Sun Peaks’ summer opening weekend provided good attendance for the show, with each night hosting over 15 people. Eighteen showgoers were in attendance on Saturday night, up from Friday night and the locals preview on Thursday evening.

Chimera Theatre’s founding artistic director Andrew G. Cooper was ecstatic to return to Sun Peaks.

“It’s so much fun doing shows up here and it’s such a great community. Knights of the Sun last year broke our previous attendance record, then Mockus (another play by Chimera) broke that record, and we’re hoping this show will break (the Mockus) record.”

Going forward, Cooper wants to work more in the area.

“I would love to do a show up here in the winter, I’ve been thinking about that a lot. It’s really nice having locals from here and from Kamloops, and then people from all around the world come to see us. It creates a really diverse audience.”

The 2016 season saw an average of thirty guests per show by mid-August, but had a much slower start to the season. Cooper said he hopes that higher numbers on the first weekend indicate an increase in numbers throughout the entire summer.

Chimera Theatre produces three to four shows a season and Knights of the Sun is closing out the third season for the production company. Chimera Theatre also puts on tunnel theatre, a tour of the tunnels beneath Tranquille Farm near Kamloops.

Knights of the Sun will run until Aug. 20 on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Sun Peaks Central Reservations in the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel Residences.

