KSAR: The unsung community heroes

It’s the end of a long day at work and your pager goes off; there’s a lost skier in the backcountry. You leave the office early, drive to the hall, grab your supplies and begin equipment pre-checks.

Thirty minutes later, your group is headed up the mountain. You receive a safety briefing before being heli-dropped deeper into the mountains and setting out on snowshoes in the fading light, unsure of how long the search will take or if you’ll spend a night in the wilderness.



It’s another day for a member of Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR), responding at a moment’s notice to help locate and retrieve stranded individuals in the region.

The team is made up of volunteers who dedicate hundreds of hours each year, allowing interruptions to their work and family life, to be on call when needed.

KSAR responds to many situations, from lost or injured hikers, snowmobilers, hunters and fisherman, to drownings, vehicles down embankments, wandering dementia patients, or body recoveries.

Each search involves a different approach, according to Jenn Stahn, KSAR spokesperson.

Consequentially, the team’s training is extensive. All members receive an initial 94 hours of ground search-and-rescue (SAR) training, as well as first aid, side-by-side, ATV and snowmobile instruction. Three training sessions are held each month for all members, with KSAR’s specialty teams completing additional ongoing skills practise in ropes, ice rescue, swift water rescue, tracking, dog handling and more.

“Last year B.C. had more tasks than the rest of Canada combined,” Stahn said. “So we have to have a higher level (of training) and we’ve got a lot more teams than any other province because of that.”

The province boasts 80 SAR teams, with KSAR being one of the largest at 42 members and responsible for an area that encompasses Wells Grey, Vernon, Cache Creek and Sun Peaks.

Residents will remember KSAR’s presence in recent years, notably in the search for Ryan Shutka, who has been missing since February. This year has been a busy one for KSAR in Sun Peaks with close to 1,000 hours so far.

Most often searches in Sun Peaks involve snowmobilers or ill-prepared snowboarders and skiers who duck boundary ropes. For these tasks, KSAR often works in collaboration with ski patrol.

Kit Nilsson, avalanche forecaster for Sun Peaks Resort LLP and KSAR member for seven years, explained how the groups work together.

“We have snowmobiles, we know the terrain and all ski patrollers are trained up in avalanche gear as well…it’s been shown in previous years those close ties of working in a unity task works very well (and) we’ve been successful with finds outside of ski area boundary using both patrolling and KSAR.”

KSAR has been busier overall this year Stahn said, with some searches in the region spanning over a week.

“We’re just shy of last year’s numbers (currently) and last year was a record year. A bigger difference, though, is we have an increase in the number of tasks that have multiple day operating periods.”

Nilsson said he believes there’s a reason for those numbers.

“I definitely think technology is encouraging people to push the safety boundaries with both cell phones and sat phones. Which works until the batteries run out.”

“A lot of people have this idea in their head that you have to wait 24 hours to call someone in,” Stahn added. “As soon as someone is missing, call it in. In that first 24 hours they just have more time to get further away.”

That kind of misinformation and lost time can be remedied through community outreach programs, in which KSAR is already very involved. Notably, they present the Adventure Smart program to thousands each year.

“If we didn’t have that, there’s a really good chance that we would see our (incident) numbers even higher,” Stahn said.

Nilsson said he thinks the efforts of searchers can go unrecognized.

“I think it’s a really important organization,” he continued. “People who have a nine-to-five job can help out their community, be involved, further their training.”

Though, he cautioned, “it’s not just flying around in a helicopter, it’s not just hiking in the hills. It definitely isn’t easy, and we’re not dealing with the easiest things sometimes.”

It’s a commitment that can’t be taken on lightly, but it certainly does offer a change from the day job.

If you’re interested in becoming a member, submit an online application at ksar.ca/join.

