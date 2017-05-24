Letter to the Editor re: Provincial flooding chaos reaches valley

Dear Editor,

My mother was up in Sullivan Valley in spring 1948 and the stories that she told were much worse. This time there were no deaths and the railway didn’t get washed out.

Photo from Vancouver Public Library archives attached c 1948. Mom sent her photos to the VLA for damage claim documentation.

Many thanks to Bruce Lougheed, Jason White and others who have helped to keep the situation from becoming worse than it could have been.

John Morgan, North Vancouver

* Editor’s note: Sullivan Valley Rd. is located off Heffley Louis Creek Rd. on the way to Heffley Creek Eco Depot

