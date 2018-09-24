Like father like son

Jeremy and Tavin Krutop win motocross final

10-year-old motocross racer Tavin Krutop entered the Future West Moto 2018 Fall Series final in Princeton B.C. with one goal in mind, to take the championship title. After a successful weekend on top of a strong season Tavin earned the overall champion title for the series in both the 65cc open and 65cc 7/9 category.

“Somebody told us a long time ago don’t focus on results just do your best, whatever happens, happens. That’s what I think he focuses on. He’s really determined he knows he’s doing his best. In the end, you can only do so much and it was enough,” said Tavin’s dad Jeremy Krutop.

Having placed first in the series opener on Sept. 8 to 9th in Mission B.C. then second Sept. 15 to 16th at Whispering Pines in Kamloops Tavin and his dad Jeremy Krutop were confident going into the final races Sept. 22 and 23 that Tavin would be able to take the series championship – they hadn’t anticipated that Jeremy would also come home with a championship title.

“Woke up that Saturday morning and as soon as Tavin woke up he’s like ‘Dad you gotta race today’ so I said ‘okay I guess’. I hadn’t raced for a couple years it was fun though it was wicked,” said Jeremy.

Racing both days Jeremy finished third and second in Saturday’s race and took first place on Sunday earning himself the first place overall for the Jr. Vet category.

“I won in the second moto and then I figured I could get back at it. Then today I felt confident that I could win. I had a really bad start and had to work my way through the pack… (but) I knew I could win by the last lap,” said Jeremy.

For Tavin the final track challenged him with a large double jump section standing between him and the first place finish. A pep talk from the Friday night clinic instructor was all it took for him to hit the jump during his race.

“(The Track) was really different it was a lot smaller there was one big double I didn’t want to hit the double in practice but I ended up hitting it,” said Tavin.

Recalling what it was like going over the jumps for the first time Tavin said he opened up his machine in fourth gear and went for it.

“It gets to a certain point where one kid does it then they pretty much all have to do it or you’re lap times drop significantly, you’ll lose seconds each time you don’t do it,” explained Jeremy.

Unlike his dad’s race, Tavin had a strong start in each race leading the pack throughout the nine laps he finished first in both of his age class races Saturday and second on Sunday. He then finished second in all three of his open class races to take the title.

“Super proud of him he raced really hard,” said Jeremy.

The father-son duo has a few races they’re hoping to make it to in October before focusing on Tavin’s upcoming Arenacross series starting in late November. Tavin is thankful for his sponsors RTR Performance, Powder Ventures Excavating and Fox Racing for their continued support this fall season.

