Line-up announced for annual Retro Concert Weekend

The popular Retro Summer Concert Series presented by Tourism Sun Peaks returns this summer from August 11 to 13. The event will feature live tribute bands for acts including David Bowie, The Eagles and Heart.

Starting the show off on Friday evening is Janis Joplin performed by Janis Lives, a band founded by pacific northwest vocalist Sherrie “Voxxy” Johnson.

Saturday holds the largest line-up of the weekend, hosting four bands. Bad Company performed by Shooting Star kicks off at 12:30 p.m., followed by Eagle Eyes performing the Eagles at 2 p.m. Santana performed by Supernatural begins at 4:30 p.m., and Victoria band A Night of Bowie pays tribute to the late and great David Bowie starting at 7 p.m.

The final day of the series begins at 11 a.m. with Barracuda returning for their second year to play tribute to Heart. The weekend finale begins at 11:45 a.m. with All Fired Up playing tribute to Pat Benatar.

