Local bikers compete in provincial series

Mattias Grunling received third place at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Photo provided.

Local mountain bikers are seeing success so far this season as they compete across the province in the 2022 B.C. Cup Downhill Series.

The series is a collection of events where racers accumulate points in an attempt to be crowned the B.C. Cup Downhill Series champion. Riders must complete at least three races to be eligible for an overall ranking.

The first big event was the Whistler B.C. Cup at the end of June. Sun Peaks was represented by local Mattias Grunling in the junior sport men section, who landed fourth in the competition. Local resident Sylvain Epialon also competed, and received ninth place in the expert elite men category.

This was followed by another B.C. Cup event at SilverStar from July 8 to 10. Grunling received sixth and Epialon received fifth in their respective categories. Also joining this race was U17 female competitor Ruby Dinn, who landed fourth.

From July 15 to 17, local racers travelled to Fernie and earned spots on the podium. Dinn placed second in her category, and well-known Sun Peaks competitor Brock Hawes made his way to first place in the junior expert men division.

Keeping the momentum going, Hawes also placed first in the Panorama B.C. Cup just a couple days later. Additionally, Dinn and Grunling both landed eighth in their respective categories.

Most recently was the Canadian Downhill Mountain Bike Championship at Kicking Horse Resort from July 22 to 24, where Grunling received third and Dinn placed fourth.

Due to a crash prior to the event, Hawes was unable to compete. However, this competition was excluded from the B.C. Cup official ranking.

The next event is at the end of August at Mount Washington Resort, followed by another race in early September at Big White Resort. The B.C. Cup Downhill Series will wrap up with the final competition at Coast Gravity Park from September 16 to 18.