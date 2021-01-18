Local MP Cathy McLeod to talk pipeline merits with Green Party Member of Parliament Elizabeth May on Political Blind Date

0 shares











Show aims to bring politicians with divergent views together to find common ground

Elizabeth May and Cathy McLeod were paired up for the show. Photo supplied

If you think the world of politics could do with more consensus making and working across the aisles (and at this point, really, who doesn’t), then a new series from TVO might be right up your alley.

Political Blind Date returns Tuesday, Jan. 19at 9 p.m. ET on TVO, tvo.org, and the TVO YouTube channel.

Each of the six half-hour shows matches two politicians with differing points of view and sends them out into the community on a “date.” There likely won’t be any hook ups…But hopefully they’ll find some common ground?

Of particular interest to Sun Peaks Independent News readers is the Jan. 26 episode on pipeline politics.

In it, Green Party MP Elizabeth May (Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.) and Cathy McLeod, shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Conservative MP (Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, B.C) will unwrap the pros and cons of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and its impact on Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities across British Columbia. What does the building of a second parallel pipeline mean for those living along its route is among the issues that will be discussed.

The series, as well as past episodes, can also be streamed at the following link.