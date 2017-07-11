Local skateboarder takes gold in Vancouver competition

Sun Peaks resident Will McGauchie finished first place in his class at the 23rd annual Bowl Series held at Seylynn Park in North Vancouver. McGauchie raced in the boys beginner class but his win motivated him to level up to the Intermediate Division at the next competition in Squamish on Aug. 19, before the season finals the next day in Whistler.

Last summer, McGauchie placed fourth in the competition and another Sun Peaks local, Olson Advocaat, finished third. Juliet McGauchie took first place in the beginner girls division the same year and will be participating in the upcoming Squamish and Whistler competitions.

McGauchie’s father Kyle was excited for his kids, but also for the skating community going forward.

“Imagine the outcome if these athletes and others had a place to practise.”

The skateboarding community at Sun Peaks is galvanizing support and funds to have a skatepark built in the area. The Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation (SPSP) has been fundraising and applying for grants to achieve their goal.

Comments

comments