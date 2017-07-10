Locals compete against the best of B.C.

The Downhill Championships, a part of the BC Cup circuit presented by Cycling BC and held at Sun Peaks on July 8 and 9, drew 195 racers from all over Western Canada to compete in the top-to-bottom course. The race had 12 different categories from open civilian to professional, and locals from Sun Peaks, Whitecroft, Heffley Creek and Kamloops were represented in almost every one.

Kamloops resident and Sun Peaks Bike Park instructor Cheryl Beattie won the Open 30+ Women’s category, posting a time of 7:14.

Kamloops rider Kyleigh Stewart won bronze in the UCI Junior Women category with a time of 6:57. In the BC Cup series, Stewart is now in overall second place for her category.

Riley Holowatiuk and Owen O’Brien from Whitecroft finished 14th and 15th respectively in the UCI Junior Sport Men (17-18), with times of 6:36 and 6:49.

Benton Kilba from Whitecroft placed 14th in the UCI U-17 Sport Men with a time of 7:44.

Seventeen-year-old Sun Peaks local Gabe Neron finished fifth in the Open 17-29 Men’s category with a time of 5:41, finishing ahead of Aut-Lin Foster who had a tenth place time of 6:41, and Whitecroft’s Morgan O’Brien, who finished in 12th place with 6:46.

Comments

comments