Man with firearm arrested in Heffley Creek

Photo Dreamtime.

A man was arrested in Heffley Creek on Monday afternoon after standing outside a residence with a firearm, forcing the nearby elementary school to hold and secure.

On Dec. 12 at around 2:10 p.m., Kamloops RCMP received a report of a person outside a residence on Tod Mountain Rd. possibly with a gun, which was confirmed to be a firearm soon after. Several police officers attended and convinced the suspect to surrender without incident, the RCMP statement said.

The man, who is a Kamloops resident, was arrested and then later released with a court date related to firearm offences. The firearm was seized as part of the investigation.

As an extra precaution while police attended the scene, Heffley Creek Elementary School was placed in a hold and secure. The strong police presence also briefly blocked traffic for those travelling up the mountain.

“We thank the parents, students, staff and community for their patience and cooperation during the police presence in the area,” said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-44065.