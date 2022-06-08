Market Day returns

0 shares











The Sun Peaks market is returning next weekend, bringing the community all their favourite locally produced items and food.

The market will take place every Sunday from June 19 to October 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m throughout the village stroll. Theresa St. Louis, Tourism Sun Peaks’ event manager, said there will be around 30 booths this summer.

“We have some brand new vendors that have never worked with us before,” St. Louis said. “And of course, we have a ton of returning vendors. We are really looking forward to seeing a great energy.”

The first market day will be held on the bike park opening weekend, which means the village will be lively with celebration and will feature live music by jazz band Mozi Bones.

St. Louis said there will also be live music on other Market Days throughout the summer, highlighting new regional talent. She added a fire truck will be on display outside the Coast Hotel some weekends as well.

“ArtZone will be back from July 3 until September 4, so we’ll have the family art table with takeaways again,” St. Louis said. “And we’ll have our usual games out, just a few things to enhance the family experience.”

For a full list of vendors, visit Tourism Sun Peaks’ event page.