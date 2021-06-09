Market Days kick off June 20

0 shares











Local vendors are eager to see shoppers return to the village. File photo, Kelly Funk.

A staple of life in Sun Peaks in the summer is set to return, with the community’s weekly market set to kick off on June 20.

The markets will take place every Sunday thereafter until October 10.

The markets include a lot more than just fruits and vegetables—visitors can pick up all sorts of arts and crafts, baked goods, meats and even clothing.

“It’s become a bit of a tradition for people to head out on Sunday mornings [and visit the market],” said Arlene Schieven, president and chief executive officer of Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP).

Given COVID restrictions and the fact that many local businesses have extended their patios, TSP has limited the number of participating vendors to 24 this summer.

Schieven said 22 are set to take part, though not likely all the same time.

As part of the festivities, ArtZone Sun Peaks Family Art Table will be set up in the upper village from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Cat Taylor of Knots & Bolts Vintage Salvage said she is thrilled to return to the market, which she and her partner have been attending for the last several years.

Taylor said the Sun Peaks market is a great one.

“It’s one of our favorites,” she said, adding it has traditionally been extremely well organized.

“We love it—just being in the mountains and the fresh air.”

Knots & Blots Vintage Salvage specializes in intricately designed jewelry and home decor, which is made from reclaimed wood where possible.

The art is largely inspired by nature, with a focus on mountains and trees.

Taylor said the pandemic has been challenging for the business.

Winter markets, which have traditionally been a driver of sales, were cancelled for the past two years, and her partner, Cory Taylor, who also works as a journeyman carpenter, was laid off for around five months.

Taylor said she is therefore happy to be getting back to in-person events and begin talking to customers again one-one-one.

“It meant a lot to us, because we love being able to see people face to face and chat with customers,” said Taylor.

“It’s meant a lot to us to be able to see people face to face, even though we can’t see their smiles at the masks”