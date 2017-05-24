Meet the Sun Peaks Fire Recruits- Matt Forsythe

The Sun Peaks Fire Work Experience Program (WEP) is in its tenth year of giving participants hands on firehall experience, training and community involvement.

Four participants arrived at the beginning of May and each will be profiled by Sun Peaks News.

The first of four, meet Matt Forsythe.

Matt Forsythe is the local representative for the WEP. He’s from nearby Kamloops and has spent time mountain biking and snowboarding at Sun Peaks.

Throughout his education he has been very involved in volunteering for causes like Big Brothers Big Sisters, St. John’s Ambulance and Operation Nicaragua. He was also involved in a program called Small Jobs Big Hearts where he used his carpentry skills to help those in need.

He attended school in Sherwood Park to get into firefighting and has his emergency medical responder certification as well as high angle rescue training. After working in confined space and high angle rescue he decided to move into fire fighting and thought the best way forward would be through the WEP.

Forsythe said he liked that everyone at Sun Peaks Fire Rescue is relaxed and he would like to learn more on the medical side.

“I would like to build a higher level of calls and confidence with equipment. I will do pretty much anything I can do.”

In the future he said he would like to stay in the Interior and work for a fire department like those in Kamloops or Kelowna.

But for now he is focused on his time in Sun Peaks.

“I just want to get out and be involved. If you see me come say hello, I love learning about people and hearing people’s stories.”

Comments

comments