Mid-range homes coming to West Village

Peaks West units slated for mid-2019

Those looking to purchase a home in Sun Peaks at a more affordable price point will be interested in the new Peaks West development.

Work has already begun on the site located between the firehall and Burfield Heights on Alpine Rd.

Being constructed by Meranti Developments, the project will be a mix of commercial space in ground-level units and 53 residential units. They will be two or three bedroom townhomes and condos with garages.

Liz Forster, managing broker of Sotheby’s International Realty Sun Peaks, said the units will add to an area that has very low supply and high demand. She added it will be a more affordable price point for those wanting to buy or live in the resort, but did not supply a starting price point.

“There is a high demand in Sun Peaks at this time for all types of accommodation,” she said. “For a wide variety of buyers this price point is meeting the highest demand.”

The first buildings should be complete mid-2019.

The work is also part of a what Forster called a “revitalization” of the West Village area, neighboured by new and future staff housing projects and the recently rebuilt Burfield hostel.

“It’s a positive development for Sun Peaks. It’s regenerating the historic centre of the resort.

“I think it’s just a natural progression, supply and demand change and supply is low as everyone knows. It’s not expected to be the only new project.”

Their website, peakswest.ca, will go live August 3 and weekly updates of new information is expected.

