Month in photos

10. The view of the landslide on Mt.Morrisey’s Agitator ski run, as seen from across the valley on Sunburst Dr.

9. Prevention Officer Dean Schiavon addresses volunteers after the 2017 Trash Bash.

8. Looking towards Fairways Dr. from the links on a cloudy morning. The golf course opened on May 26. Photo Jamie Veillette.

7. A paddle-boarder cruises across Heffley Lake on a sunny afternoon. Photo Corry Hall.

5. A red fox spends it’s day adventuring around Sun Peaks, spying on locals and playing around cars. Photos Steve Bernsden.

2. A black bear enjoys snacking on a dandelion and relaxing on the hill. Photo Andrew Snucins.