The mountain is calling and we must go | Ski racing family seeks long term rental 2017/18

Our two kids ages 14 and 12 have grown up ski racing in the Lower Mainland and have been making the annual trip to the Nancy Greene Ski Festival at Sun Peaks for six years. They love the mountain and so do we. Please help us make our dream of living and skiing at the best mountain in Canada a reality. If you have a short term rental or house for sale consider renting to us for a reliable income and responsible caretakers. We are looking for a 3+ bedroom home or condo in Sundance or walkable / skiable to school. We also have a Bernese Mountain dog and a friendly cat. david.rm.jones.@gmail.com.

Comments

comments