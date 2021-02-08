Mountain film fest on now (virtually, of course)

0 shares











The Banff Centre is currently hosting the 2021 Virtual World Tour, highlighting some of the world’s best mountain cinema

Banff Mountain film festival website.

If you’re looking to watch some world-class mountain-themed films, the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity has you covered.

The centre is hosting a virtual film festival that highlights top-tier movies focused on mountain related themes, such as outdoor sports and conservation.

The films can be viewed from up to five devices, with most film festival bundles costing $15 USD.

The bundle “Ruby” features eight movies that must be watched in three days.

The package features Mother Earth, a short film from Lil’wat Nation member Daniel Wells.

“The film showcases the deep connection both bikers and First Nations have with nature and the necessity to listen and protect their environment,” reads the film’s description. “From open meadows to ancient forests, we discover stunning landscapes through the riding of professional-biker William Robert.”

The bundle also features a film called “Frozen In Time,” which documents an epic trip to Mt. Cain on Vancouver island.

“Lured by the vibe of a bygone era in skiing, three of the sport’s pre-eminent stars—Eric Hjorleifson, Mark Abma and Chris Rubens—venture to Mt. Cain, a small, community-run hill on northern Vancouver Island, BC,” reads the site. “Getting action shots for a ski film is merely their secondary objective; the principal aim is to camp in the parking lot and immerse themselves in a local scene full of characters and soul.”



You can learn more at the Virtual World Tour here.