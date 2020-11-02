Mountain film fest presents fall series offer











The Vancouver Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) is back this month with their fall series, and buying tickets can help support ArtZone in Sun Peaks.

From Nov. 20 to 29 a wide variety of films and presentations on climbing, snowsports, the environment, mountain culture and diversity in the outdoors will be available online.

VIMFF has also partnered with Colour the Trails, a group supporting BIPOC and allies in outdoor activities, to present a panel discussion and five films that showcase diversity in the outdoors.

The films are divided into five shows with up to five films in each. The Snowsports Show (which will raise funds for Protect Our Winters Canada), the Climbing Show, The Mountain Culture Show and the Colour the Trails Show all feature films that show adventures from around the world and promote caring for the environment.

A fall series pass costs $50 for five shows. If you purchase your pass here ArtZone will receive a small commission to support more art in Sun Peaks.