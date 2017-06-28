Mountains inspire art and design

Sun Peaks art on display at Banff festival

Sarah Rose’s home is the perfect embodiment of her creativity. The details that make it uniquely hers feature spiral wall hooks, a metal railing she designed, and a vanity and mirror frame in the bathroom she created with her husband, Don.

Before beginning work on the house over a year ago, Rose had been creating pieces of metal art in galleries around Canada and the U.S. since 2009. But she said designing the home, tucked away on a property in the Heffley Louis Creek valley, drew her to her art more than before.

“Designing the house it became really obvious and clear that I love it (designing and using metal),” Rose said. “The house has really pulled it out of me.”

While designing on a larger scale may be on the horizon, her work, currently sold in places like Lone Wolf Gallery in Sun Peaks, is often smaller and features stick figure characters in outdoor activities like hiking, skiing or rock climbing. Prices for pieces range from around $35 to $250.

She wasn’t always as focused on her art as she is now and she even closed for two years while building the home. While learning to create the pieces, a process she said was a huge learning curve, she was balancing starting a business as a dog trainer and a busy family life. But her move to the mountains has inspired her to focus on the artwork.

“Being up here has really helped nurture my creativity,” she said. “I feel more creative. The environment has called me to want to give 100 per cent.”

The extra attention on art has started to pay off. In May she was accepted into the Banff Film Festival market.

Rose said she was excited when she learned of her acceptance.

“I will be there three days. I can’t think of a better place for my work.”

Until the October festival, Rose will be busy creating a stockpile of pieces. It’s a time consuming process as each creation takes around six hours from start to finish.

She would also like to expand locally, she is considering a stand in the Sun Peaks Farmers’ Market and would like to see her art around the village. But she has little interest in mass producing.

“I want to serve B.C. ski hill locations,” she said.“I like the idea of having work in galleries, it’s physically hard work that I won’t be able to reproduce. Each piece is a lot of work, from welding burns to putting my back out, I’ve had to develop strength in my whole body.”

Rose’s art can be viewed locally at Lone Wolf Gallery or on Facebook at Sol Metal Designs.

