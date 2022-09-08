Municipal election continues to progress

0 shares











Photo by Kyle James.

The October 2022 municipal election is approaching quickly. Throughout the pre-campaign period, six prospective council members have announced their candidacies and the province has made a decision on whether to appoint a councillor.

Residents announce plans to run for council

To date, six residents have announced plans to run for council in October’s upcoming election.

Running for the first time in Sun Peaks, residents Julie Kimmel, Harold Richins, Jody Oetter, Dan Ashton and Len Hrycan said they plan to see their names on the ballot this fall. Rob O’Toole, a council member since 2018, has announced he is seeking reelection for another term.

Some community members encouraged O’Toole to run for mayor, he said.

“I have spent time with [my wife] Tania and the family weighing options so I could do what I feel is best for our family, our business and the community,” O’Toole said in an email to SPIN. “My plan is to seek reelection as a councillor.”

Resort councillor will not be reappointed

After months spent considering options, the province has decided not to reappoint a resort councillor to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) council in the upcoming election.

Currently, SPMRM has the only municipal council in B.C. not entirely run by elected officials. Darcy Alexander, general manager of Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), has sat as an appointed member of council representing the resort corporation since the municipality’s inception in 2010.

However, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs said the position will not continue and a fully elected council will be chosen in the October 2022 election.

“The Minister’s appointment of the Sun Peaks councillor was always anticipated to be a limited duration and provide transitional support to the resort municipality,” said a ministry spokesperson in an email to SPIN.

“The Minister of Municipal Affairs considered the various opinions on this issue, including Sun Peaks council’s perspective.”

During a council meeting in May, SPMRM council passed a motion to request the province reappoint the councillor for one more term. Ultimately, the ministry decided the municipality no longer requires transitional support.

“This reflects the maturing of the municipality into a diverse community,” said the ministry.

Al Raine runs for mayor

Despite previously announcing plans to retire, Al Raine has decided to run for another term as mayor of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM).

Raine has been the mayor of SPMRM since its inception. He was elected in 2010 and 2011, and ran uncontested in 2014 and 2018. As of the time of publication he is the only resident to announce a mayoral bid this election year.

Raine said the main reason he decided to run again was “continuity.” In addition to the resort councillor position being removed, O’Toole is the only current council member planning to seek reelection, meaning Sun Peaks could be looking at an entirely new set of councillors for the next term.

“Having four new councillors is probably not the best situation,” Raine said. “I’ve had a number of people approach me and say, ‘we’re concerned it’s too big of a change.’”

Raine said O’Toole’s announcement to run for councillor again instead of mayor is part of what made him put his name in the hat again.

“It’s important [for the mayor] to have some background and experience,” Raine said. “I think there’s some very good candidates going to run for council, so it’s an opportunity to get some new blood into the council but still maintain the experience from the previous years.”

SPIN will continue to provide updates as the election period progresses. Candidates and the public are invited to attend an all-candidates forum on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Sun Peaks Centre.