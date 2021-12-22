Municipality forms mandatory board for relief from rezoning process

0 shares











Photo by Zuzy Rocka.

At the Dec. 21 council meeting, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) moved a recommendation to appoint three community members to a new board of variance (BOV), to provide an alternative for property owners going through the rezoning process.

The municipality said the purpose of the BOV is to “allow people to request relief from the provisions of that bylaw.” Property owners can apply to the board if they believe compliance with the zoning bylaw would create undue hardship.

Any local government that has adopted a zoning bylaw is required to establish a BOV, but SPMRM never created a board when council was formed.

After a report was brought forward to council directing them to create a BOV, the municipality contacted members of the community to see if they would be willing to be considered to serve on the board.

Council discussed all the potential candidates, and decided on Len Hrycan, Marj Knive and Bobbe Lyall to be appointed to the board for a three-year term.