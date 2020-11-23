Municipality seeking input on Official Community Plan











0 shares

Input on missing services or businesses in the village is part of the survey. Photo SPIN

As part of reviewing and updating the Official Community Plan (OCP) Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) is asking residents to take part in a virtual survey.

With council meetings and other community gatherings moved online, the ability for SPMRM to collect input and information in person has been restricted.

The OCP is a plan which sets zoning and land use direction for the next five years and takes into account Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s master plan for their own development.

Questions cover a wide range of topics such as employee housing, the environment, emergency services and local facilities.

The information collected in the survey will help consultants understand community values and expectations.The survey, found here, closes Dec. 16 and results will be posted online by the end of December.