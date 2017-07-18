Municipality seeks federal infrastructure grant

The Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) has applied for a federal West Coast Community Economic Development (CED) grant to make improvements to the ice rink and Sports Centre. The Grant is worth up to $6 million and the municipality applied for the full amount.

The CED is a Canada-wide organization aiming to strengthen local economies through supporting businesses, individuals and community initiatives.

SPRM’s chief administrative officer Rob Bremner confirmed the grant would be used to improve the infrastructure at the Sports Centre by adding a roof to the skating rink and an expansion to the building.

“We want to continue improving what we have, so we do have more planned down the line. For now, this is a great step in the right direction,” he said.

The CED Grant applicants expect to hear from the Canadian government in the fall, and should the municipality receive the Grant, construction would be expected to begin in

spring 2018.

