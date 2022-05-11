News

New accessible playground coming to Heffley Creek School

Province invests $5 million across B.C. to support active lifestyles
 | May 11, 2022
Photo from Province of British Columbia on flickr.

Heffley Creek Elementary School will be building a new, accessible playground after receiving a provincial grant.

The funding comes as part of the Playground Equipment Program (PEP), which began in May 2018 to support active lifestyles and play-based learning. This year, PEP will invest $5 million for 30 new school playgrounds around the province.

Each playground is valued at $165,000 and will be built on “universal design principles,” to ensure inclusivity for all students regardless of age or ability. 

The Heffley Creek Elementary School playground will be designed and built within the next year. Ralph Bell Elementary School in Kamloops will also be supported by the program.

