New members wanted for volunteer ski patrol

Anyone interested in joining volunteer ski patrol should mark Sept. 5 in their calendar!

Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Inter-Mountain Zone, which provides volunteer patrollers to Sun Peaks and Harper Mountain, is recruiting new members who would like to join this winter. A registration and information night will be hosted Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the St John Ambulance office in downtown Kamloops.

Volunteer patrollers will do first aid, transport patients in toboggans and other daily jobs. Other important skills are professionalism, being able to work in a team and being a positive representative of CSP and Sun Peaks.

Patrollers are able to free ski within their assigned area for the day between tasks.

Recruits should be strong skiers or snowboarders and must commit to at least 12 days of volunteering in exchange for their pass and training.

Training includes twice weekly advanced first aid classes in the fall, lift evacuation training, and four days of on-snow training. Those with previous experience or certification may be able to complete a bridging course.

For more information visit the group’s Facebook page here or email imzcsp@gmail.com.

Comments

comments