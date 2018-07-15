New school on horizon

A kindergarten to grade 12 school at Sun Peaks has officially been placed on a list to receive funding from the school district.

At a meeting in June district trustees approved placing Sun Peaks on the Capital Plan which prioritizes expansion and replacement projects in the district.

It was placed fifth on the list, behind Valleyview Secondary School, Westmount Elementary, Pineview Valley and South Kamloops Secondary. The Valleyview addition is already moving ahead which will move Sun Peaks to the top four.

The Sun Peaks school is listed with an estimated cost of over $16 million, the fifth most expensive on the list of 12.

Ross Blakeney, President of the Sun Peaks Education Society, said they are hopeful the facility isn’t too far away.

“This is a significant step toward having long term school facilities built in Sun Peaks and recognizes the rapid growth in the community and our student numbers,” he said.

Currently elementary students attend school at the top of the platter lift while high schoolers are housed in P2, next door to the Health Centre. This summer the trailer that previously held the health centre and then as the headquarters in the search for Ryan Shtuka will be renovated for use by the Sun Peaks Secondary Academy.

