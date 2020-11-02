New skate shop sets sights on building community











A new skate and snowboard shop in Kamloops is hoping to build community and fill the void left by Oronge Boardshop, a local staple which closed earlier this year.

The Truth Skate & Snow, which first opened in Chilliwack B.C. in 2011, opened in Kamloops Oct. 1.

Joel Hersey opened the store with the support of his business partners, Jason Flynn and Edward Millard.

He helped open the first location in Chilliwack after years of working in the industry and between the three partners they have more than 50 years of experience combined.

Hersey said he moved to Kamloops with his family a few years ago and immediately felt at home. He travelled between Chilliwack and Kamloops for work, always staying involved in the skate and snowboard community in the Interior.

“There is a real serious deep [skate] history in Kamloops and I’m very fortunate to be part of it,” he said.

He explained there was always an idea in the back of his head to open a location closer to his new home, but having solid relationships with Koach and Kuany from Oronge he never wanted to take business from them.

“I would never open a store and jeopardize the business of one of my friends…definitely over the time that I lived here the thought of the life of owning a store here, staying up here…I really like Kamloops, the perfect idea for life crossed my mind multiple times as I lived here, that if Koach and Kuany weren’t here that I have the ability to do a store.

“I was at a tradeshow in Vancouver when we found out they were closing their doors…and from that moment it was on.”

The location they selected had previously been a coffee shop so the Kamloops location of Truth is also home to Sun Perks coffee.

Hersey said they designed it with the idea of creating a home for the community where customers can come and get a drink and watch skate videos without any pressure to purchase gear.

The first month of coffee sales were donated to the Kamloops Skateboard Association and the Sun Peaks Freestyle Club.

“We’re really excited about the community and the possibility of integrating ourselves into it,” he said.

As far as that involvement goes Hersey walks the walk. He’s taught local kids how to skateboard and supported the Bluebird Day Fund and freestyle club.

They also have big plans to get involved with events, especially park events, on the mountain.

He said they hope to host a few open jams that focus less on judges and placement and more on including all riders.

The motivation to give back and contribute to the community stems from not having those opportunities when he grew up, he said.

As one of the only snowboarders at a small maritime hill, Hersey didn’t have the selection of products Truth offers, nor the chance to get involved with other riders.

“I was one of two snowboarders on a mountain that went to go buy a lift ticket and they said ‘Hold on let me go get Larry the ski patrol and he’ll take you down for a couple runs and make sure you don’t kill anybody,’” he explained. “Now snowboarding is probably 50 per cent of the revenue of the mountain.

“I never had that shit when I was a kid, I never had events, I never had anybody teaching me, I never had anybody go out of their way. All I had was people there to sell me a snowboard, pocket a few hundred dollars and walk away…I just think that community’s need outlets like this.”

The shop offers different clothing, footwear, skateboards, snowboards and other soft goods and accessories. They also have a website, thetruthskate.com, for online shopping.

“I believe if you grow up from a kid in the snowboard skateboard community every single person has that allure at some point of it would be so cool to own a skate shop.

“Koach and Kuany over 25 years built a really phenomenal community…I think that if in any way shape or form we can fill that void and do as good a job as we can I think the community will be stoked.”

The store is located at 1380 Summit Dr. in Kamloops, near Total Pet and Nature’s Fare Market.