New sport doesn’t slow success of young athlete

Tavin Krutop wins titles in arenacross, snowbiking

After an outstanding motocross season in 2017, Tavin Krutop decided to take it indoors and compete in the Canadian Arenacross Championships despite having never competed in the sport.

Tavin took second overall in the seven and eight-year-old 50 cc category and the 50 cc open and won fifth overall in the 65cc seven to nine-year-old category after fighting hard for wins, facing tough competition and overcoming a few big crashes.

“He was down for a while,” said Jeremy Krutop, his father, of one wipeout. “He finished the race, saw the medic, got taped up and finished the day. He’s super motivated.”

Tavin kept up intense training in addition to skiing and his education, working with coaches to improve all aspects of his riding and using his cycle trainer every morning before school for cardio work.

During his season Tavin also had the chance to meet and get advice from professional riders like Cody Matechuk, Brock Hoyer, Scott Saura and Justin McCabe.



On top of his arenacross season Tavin tackled the Snow Bike Nationals. His sponsors, RTR Performance, offered Jeremy a snow bike and Tavin quickly took on the challenge.

“It’s pretty easy,” said Tavin. “It’s pretty sweet.”

To add to the fun, Jeremy also took part in the races on the bike, making them the only father-son duo racing.

After three snow bike races, including some on his dad’s bike, Tavin won second overall at the Snow Bike Nationals in Revelstoke, B.C. and was invited to the course for a victory lap carrying the Canadian flag alongside pro riders.

Tavin said it was a cool experience. Now he and his parents are training for another season of motocross in B.C. and are considering travelling to the United States for a few more.

“We’ll race as many outdoor races as we can,” Jeremy said. “We definitely can’t wait.”

To keep up with Tavin’s races and training follow him on instagram at @avinkrutop737.

