New Vans Snow flick premiers tomorrow

 | December 16, 2020

The movie—which is free to watch!—features all your favourite riders

There’s nothing like a good snowboard/ski movie to get psyched for the season, and few are more anticipated than a full-length release from Vans Snow. 

The stacked team—which includes Pat Moore, Jake Kuzyk and Blake Paul—will be on full display in EVERGREEN, which drops premiers tomorrow at 6 p.m. You can view it on Youtube here. 

At the helm is director Tanner Pendleton, whose vision (not to mention excellent taste in music) really set his stuff apart. Pendleton’s last film, Landline, was a classic. So expect something memorable.

