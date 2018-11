Tomorrow, Nov. 24, the nordic trails at Sun Peaks will open for the first time this season.

Because limited runs will be open tickets will be sold for 50 per cent off. The nordic centre in P5 will not be open but tickets will be available at Elevation Bike Ski & Board or Guest Services.

Grooming information will be available on the nordic trail webpage and updated throughout the weekend as teams work to open more terrain.

