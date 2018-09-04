Not just fruity and sweet

Cider Fest highlights best of growing category

Each spring the annual Wine Festival draws crowds to the mountain to sample wines from around B.C.

This fall a new one-day festival hopes to draw attention to other boozy B.C. creations with the Sun Peaks Cider Fest on Sept. 8.

Michelle Johnson, organizer of the event, started a similar festival in Kelowna last year with great success. She said with so many orchards in the Okanagan cideries are creating more flavours than just apple and peach.

Johnson said she saw the explosion of craft breweries but also noticed a growing number of cideries. When she started her festival there were 20 in B.C., now there are more than 50.

“It has been really great to see the cider industry grow as much as it has in two years. It started with classic ciders such as apple, peach, pear and now cideries are becoming so creative with their flavor profiles.”

She added that consumers are trending towards less sweet drinks which cider appeals to. The drinks also appeal to those who follow a gluten free diet.

“Guests will interact with cider makers, there will be live music and food from various sponsors,” she said. “It’s a perfect opportunity to try all the different flavours and different creations that they make. People are really becoming creative with it now.”

Some cideries that will be serving are Summerland Heritage Cider Company, Left Field Cider Co., Twisted Hills Craft Cider, BC Tree Fruits Cider, Wards Cider and Faustino Estate Cidery.

Kamloops brewery Iron Road Brewing will also be on site with craft beers.

The event will take place inside The Annex from 6 to 9 p.m., tickets are available for $35 and include a souvenir tasting glass and two tasting vouchers for cideries of your choice. Additional drink tickets will be sold for $1.

